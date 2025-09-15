'Happen to Me' hits #1 for Russell Dickerson

Russell Dickerson now has half a dozen country number ones to his credit, as "Happen to Me" arrives at the top of both the Mediabase and Billboard Country Airplay charts.

The Famous Back Home track has already hit #1 on the country charts in Canada and the U.K., and is also a top-20 AC hit and a top-40 pop hit in the States.

On Saturday, Russell performed "Happen to Me" on ESPN's College GameDay in Knoxville.

The Platinum-selling single follows his previous chart-toppers "Yours," "Blue Tacoma," "Every Little Thing," "Love You Like I Used To" and "God Gave Me a Girl."

