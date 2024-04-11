Hailey's all smiles with Trisha on the Opry stage

It's not every day that you get to sing on the Grand Ole Opry stage with your hero. But that's what happened on April 9 for Hailey Whitters.



The "Everything She Ain't" singer was joined by country icon Trisha Yearwood onstage for a live performance of their duet, "How Far Can It Go?"



"got to sing with my hero last night [holding back tears emoji]" Hailey captioned her Instagram post, which featured a photo and two videos of their performance.



The second clip opens with Trisha delivering a line from the song's second verse. "Is it gonna work out, what the hell do they know? / But as of last night, they still can't hang up the phone," Trisha sings, before harmonizing on the chorus as Hailey takes the melody.



"How far can it go? How long will it last?/ She's got her eyes on forever, he's got his foot on the gas/ You can't stop two hearts from findin' out what they wanna know/ Town is guessin' people bettin' daddy's sweatin'/ Hey, how far can it go?" goes the buoyant chorus.



You can find "How Far Can It Go?" on Hailey's The Dream: Living the Dream (Deluxe), which arrived in 2021. Her latest project is 2023's I'm In Love EP, which was preceded by 2022's Raised.

