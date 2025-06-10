Hailey Whitters to crown more 'Corn Queen'[s] & Kings on tour

Hailey Whitters will celebrate her new album, Corn Queen, with a headlining tour of the same name.

The Corn Queen Tour '25 will kick off Sept. 4 at The Nashville Palace, with Hailey planning to crown a Corn Queen and Corn King at every stop. You can find out more on her socials.

"Fans started calling me the 'Corn Queen' because I'm from Iowa," she explains. "At first, it seemed kind of silly, but the more I thought about it, the more I loved the duality of it. Corn is this simple, humble crop, and 'queen' implies royalty passed down through blood."

"I come from a long line of blue-collar farmers and construction workers," she continues. "I've been out here for over a decade brushing my teeth in truck stop bathrooms, sleeping on hotel floors, driving myself from gig to gig. It's not glamorous, but I'm proud of it. I like the idea of a queen with a little grit and elbow grease.”

Hailey continues to fulfill her Corn Queen duties with a Tuesday night performance at the Grand Ole Opry.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.