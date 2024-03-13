Hailey Whitters calls "I'm In Love" the "big sister" of "Everything She Ain't"

If Hailey Whitters' "I'm In Love" captured your heart on first listen, you're not alone.



In a recent interview with ABC Audio, Hailey recalled instantly liking the romantic ode even though she didn't write it.



"I didn't write ['I'm In Love'], Nicolle Galyon wrote it with Lee [Thomas] Miller and Cameron Bedell. But, you know, they pitched it to me. I haven't had a whole lot of time to write because I've been on the road, and when I heard it, it was just like love at first listen," Hailey said.



With production similarities to "Everything She Ain't," Hailey touts "I'm In Love" as its "big sister."



"It feels sonically still in that land [and] feels like the next progression. It's just been so fun," she says. "The minute I heard [I'm In Love'], it put a smile on my face. It was just fun. I think that getting to perform it live, I've been seeing the crowd really respond and start dancing along, and it's been a really fun song to sing."



"I'm In Love" is the title track of Hailey's latest six-track EP, which arrived in 2023. Her upcoming collab with Nashville-based singer/songwriter Ben Rector, "Color Up My World," drops March 15.



To see Hailey on her ongoing Can't Tie'r Down Tour, visit haileywhitters.com.

