Hailey Whitters drops 'I'm In Love' EP

Hailey Whitters' new EP, I'm In Love, has finally arrived.

The six-track set features Hailey's single "Everything She Ain't," which is in the top 15 and rising on the country charts.

Of the project, Hailey shares, "My last two LPs were concept records - The Dream being about my Nashville experience, and Raised was a love letter to the heartland I'm from. Both of these records are foundational to who I am. Along the way I've lived a lot of life and learned a lot about myself, and I'm excited to get more personal and straight from the heart with this next chapter."

She adds, "If you've made it this far, you know where I'm coming from. Now I'm ready to share where I've been and who I am."

Here's the track list for Hailey's I'm In Love EP:

"Tie'r Down"

"Countryside Chick"

"I'm In Love"

"Mellencamp"

"Bad Love"

"Everything She Ain't"

