'Good News': Shaboozey's planning a free show in NYC

Shaboozey (Disney/Connie Chornuk)
By Stephen Hubbard
Shaboozey's inviting you to get a wee bit "Tipsy" with him during a free show in New York City.
The "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" hitmaker will play NYC Terminal 5 Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. ET as part of Jack Daniel's Highway No. 7 music series.
"Any time I get to perform, it feels like a special occasion to me,” he says. “But this show feels extra special as it will allow me to do what I love doing most - share my music with fans on an intimate level."

In addition to the free show, there will be cocktails, a photo booth, giveaways and custom apparel stations. You can register for free tickets online, which will be distributed starting Sept. 18. 

Shaboozey's currently celebrating his second #1 as "Good News" tops Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!