'Good News': Shaboozey kicks off 'Amazon Music Live' on Thursday

Shaboozey on 'Amazon Music Live' (Prime Video)
By Stephen Hubbard

You can check out a Shaboozey show after Thursday Night Football on Prime Video Thursday. 

The "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" hitmaker stars in the fourth season premiere of Amazon Music Live Thursday night. Rockers Foo Fighters, Latin group Fuerza Regida and K-pop's aespa will headline the other three episodes this year, all airing after the football game. 

Shaboozey's collab with Jelly Roll, "Amen," is now climbing the country chart, following Shaboozey's most recent #1, "Good News," which topped the chart in September.
On Saturday he kicks off his tour of Australia and New Zealand, where he'll be through Nov. 8, playing nine shows Down Under.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!