'Good News': Shaboozey kicks off 'Amazon Music Live' on Thursday

You can check out a Shaboozey show after Thursday Night Football on Prime Video Thursday.

The "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" hitmaker stars in the fourth season premiere of Amazon Music Live Thursday night. Rockers Foo Fighters, Latin group Fuerza Regida and K-pop's aespa will headline the other three episodes this year, all airing after the football game.

Shaboozey's collab with Jelly Roll, "Amen," is now climbing the country chart, following Shaboozey's most recent #1, "Good News," which topped the chart in September.

On Saturday he kicks off his tour of Australia and New Zealand, where he'll be through Nov. 8, playing nine shows Down Under.

