Get ready for 'Part V' of Garth Brooks' 'Comeback'

Pearl Records, Inc.
By Stephen Hubbard

The fifth installment of Garth Brooks' career-spanning Anthology is set to arrive April 4.

Titled The Anthology Part V: The Comeback, The First Five Years, the book follows Garth as he launches his arena tour following his 14-year retirement. The collection comes with six CDs with 66 songs, including seven live recordings and more than 150 behind-the-scenes photos.

To promote the new release, Garth is doing a series of chats with folks who were around during that part of his life, starting Monday, March 10, at 7 p.m. ET on TalkShopLive. They'll continue on Mondays, culminating with a Friday, April 4, chat with his wife, Trisha Yearwood.

