George Strait, Carrie Underwood, Little Big Town + more to perform at ATLive

Rick Kern/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

By Jeremy Chua

This year's ATLive lineup has been announced, and it's stacked with country superstars.

George StraitCarrie UnderwoodWillie Nelson & Family and Little Big Town are slated to perform on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium stage in Atlanta on Saturday, October 21. 

"We are extremely excited to once again bring an incredible lineup of artists to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for ATLive," shares Doug Roberts, AMB Sports and Entertainment's vice-president of stadium events and premium sales. "The ATLive concert series has quickly become one of the can't-miss concert events of the year and we look forward to welcoming fans of both Latin and Country music for two great nights at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in October."

The two-night festival kicks off Friday, October 20, with performances from several award-winning Latin artists.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster. To register for the presale on Wednesday, July 19, visit atliveconcertseries.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!