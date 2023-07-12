George Strait, Carrie Underwood, Little Big Town + more to perform at ATLive

This year's ATLive lineup has been announced, and it's stacked with country superstars.



George Strait, Carrie Underwood, Willie Nelson & Family and Little Big Town are slated to perform on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium stage in Atlanta on Saturday, October 21.



"We are extremely excited to once again bring an incredible lineup of artists to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for ATLive," shares Doug Roberts, AMB Sports and Entertainment's vice-president of stadium events and premium sales. "The ATLive concert series has quickly become one of the can't-miss concert events of the year and we look forward to welcoming fans of both Latin and Country music for two great nights at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in October."



The two-night festival kicks off Friday, October 20, with performances from several award-winning Latin artists.



Tickets go on sale Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster. To register for the presale on Wednesday, July 19, visit atliveconcertseries.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.