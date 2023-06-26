Gary LeVox launches new LEVOX Wines

Gary LeVox has teamed up with Hayworth Estate Wines to roll out a new wine collection, LEVOX Wines.



The collection, which includes a 2021 Pinot Noir and 2022 Pinot Gris, came about from the longtime friendship Gary has with the founder of Hayworth Estate Wines, Russ Hayworth.



"Russ Hayworth and I have known each other for over 20 years. His beautiful vineyard, Hayworth Estate Wines, in Oregon is a staple in the community, and I'm so excited to see this wine collection finally come to life," shares the Rascal Flatts frontman.



"We've been working on this collaboration for quite some time now and have prepared an amazing Pinot Noir and Pinot Gris that are out of this world—aged and prepared just right. I can't wait for everyone to get a hold of them and try some!"



"All of us at Hayworth Estate Wines are honored and excited to be working with Gary to launch LEVOX Wines," Russ adds. "It's the perfect blend, because good wine and good music are the product of artist passions coming together."



Shop the new LEVOX Wines collection now at hayworthestatewines.com.

