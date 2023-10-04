Gabby Barrett shares preview of new song, "Cowboy Back"

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

By Jeremy Chua

Gabby Barrett is set to release a new song, "Cowboy Back," on Friday, October 6.

Alongside her announcement, she treated fans to a preview clip of her upcoming track and some behind-the-scenes footage of her studio time.

"Yes ma'am with a southern accent/ Stand up for what needs standing/ Thank God I got a man like that/ Look at you bringing cowboy back," Gabby sings in the uptempo tune.

"Cowboy Back" will follow Gabby's latest release, "Glory Days," which serves as her current single on country radio. Both songs preview Gabby's forthcoming sophomore album. 

"Cowboy Back" is available for presave now.

