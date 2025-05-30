Forever Ain't Long Enough for newcomer Max McNown

Benjamin Edwards
By Andrea Dresdale and Stephen Hubbard

With his new single, "Better Me for You," just starting its climb up the country chart, Max McNown is hitting the road this summer on a new headline tour.

The newcomer will start his Forever Ain't Long Enough tour Aug. 21 in Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets go on sale June 6 at 10 a.m. local time. You can sign up for the artist presale, which starts June 3 at 10 a.m. local time, on Max's website.

Max's deluxe album Night Diving (The Cost of Growing Up), an expanded edition of his sophomore LP with 11 new tracks, is coming out July 18.

Max performed the track "A Lot More Free" on NBC's Today show on Thursday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!