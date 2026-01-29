First images from Sam Mendes’ Beatles films revealed at Liverpool school

(L-R) Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan and Harris Dickinson are introduced onstage to promote four upcoming biopics about The Beatles at the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on March 31, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

It looks like some folks in Liverpool have gotten their first look at images from Sam Mendes' upcoming films abut The Beatles.

The Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts, which was founded by Beatle Paul McCartney, appears to be part of a marketing campaign for The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event. The school revealed on Instagram that it was given "exclusive postcards" promoting the films, which it hid around the school for students to find.

Several students posted photos of themselves with the postcards they found, giving the public a peek of Paul Mescal as McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr.

The news comes a day after Keoghan was spotted at the Crime 101 gala screening in London, sporting a mop top hairdo similar to the one Starr had during his Beatles era.

The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event will be four Beatles films each told from the point of view of one of the band members. It's due to hit theaters in April 2028.

