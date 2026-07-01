Explore New Hampshire's Silver Sands Marina in Kenny Chesney's new video

The title track of Kenny Chesney's upcoming 21st album, Silver Sands Marina, isn't some mythical getaway — it's a family-owned business in New Hampshire and it's probably about to get a whole lot busier.

"When you hear the song, it's so perfectly drawn, you almost can't believe it's real," he says. "But, of course, it is a real place – located on Lake Winnipesaukee – where generations of families and friends have tied up their boats, checked in, enjoyed the water and being together. You can feel all the happiness and fun people have had there the moment you step on the property."

Kenny traveled there to shoot the "Silver Sands Marina" music video outside the traditional tourist season, capturing performances near the pier, motel and marina.

"Like the song, there's a sense this place can't be real," Kenny continues. "When you pull up, it's even more wonderful than the pictures. You can feel people's lives have played out here; kids who've met, grown up together, occasionally gotten married and brought their kids there; fishing trips and reunions. And, as my song suggests, the occasionally unexpected encounter where you meet someone who sees you for all that you are – even if it's only for a moment."

Silver Sands Marina arrives Sept. 25, featuring Kenny's latest hit, "Carry On."

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