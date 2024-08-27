Even big cowboys + dads are tearing up to Drew Baldridge's hit: "I can't believe it"

The road to success has been a protracted one for Drew Baldridge.



Hailing from Patoka, Illinois, Drew moved to Nashville 13 years ago to pursue his country music dreams, and it wasn't until recently that he scored his first #1 hit with "She's Somebody's Daughter."



The emotional ballad is one Drew wrote six years ago and held onto all this time, knowing that it was something special.



"Me and my wife, we've been married for three years, and it's just been a whirlwind of sending this song to radio. Over the last year the journey of 'She's Somebody's Daughter' has been pretty wild," Drew tells ABC Audio. "It's a song that I just wrote for her dad and her before we even got married, you know, so six years ago, which is crazy. And now it's kind of taken on this whole new life. I can't believe it."



The tender, life-inspired ode has since taken on a life of its own, resonating with many country fans, including the seemingly tough and stoic fathers.



"It was just kind of like a message to myself. Just like, 'Don't mess it up. Always remember these words.' And so that's kind of like where it came from when I wrote it," Drew recalls. "It's been really, really awesome to watch it mean so much to so many different people. I was just thinking, from me about to marry a girl, of like, you know, 'Remember, she's somebody's daughter. Never break her heart. Treat her right.'"



"Now it's so wild to watch big cowboys and so many other big dads come up to me in meet-and-greet lines ... [with] tears in their eyes just saying, 'Man, that's one of my favorite songs. But, no, don't tell my wife that I'm crying like this,'" he shares with a laugh.

