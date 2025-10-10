'Evangeline' on a giant screen: Eric Church releasing live IMAX concert film

Eric Church performs 'Evangeline vs. The Machine' live at Nashville’s The Pinnacle, May 2025 (Nathan Zucker for Alive Coverage)

Eric Church is already huge, but he's about to get even bigger — like 75 feet tall bigger.

The Chief is releasing a live concert film on IMAX that documents his two shows at The Pinnacle in Nashville back in May. He performed his latest album, Evangeline vs. The Machine, in its entirety during those shows, plus hits like "Springsteen," "Desperate Man" and "Sinners Like Me." He was accompanied by a six-piece band, as well as a horn section, string section, choir and guest vocalist Joanna Cotten.

Evangeline vs. The Machine Comes Alive will debut exclusively in IMAX theaters across the U.S. and Canada on Feb. 13, 2026.

Of those shows, Church says, "I’ve played a lot of shows. I’ve never had two nights like these where the room felt literally transported. We went to a different plane, musically, artistically, emotionally. It was unforgettable and I’ll remember it the rest of my days.”

You can sign up to be notified when tickets go on sale at Imax.com/movie/eric-church.

