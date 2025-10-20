Eric Church, Kelsea Ballerini & Megan Moroney surprise Kenny Chesney at Hall of Fame induction

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: (Back Row) Sarah Trahern, Jennie Smythe, Jody Williams, Kyle Young (3rd Row) Eddie Bayers, Don Schlitz, Jimmy Fortune, John Anderson, Dean Dillon, George Strait, Garth Brooks and Ricky Skaggs (2nd Row) Connie Smith, Randy Owen, Patty Loveless, Bill Anderson, Vince Gill, Kix Brooks, Ronnie Dunn, Charlie McCoy (Front Row) Bud Wendell, Emmylou Harris, John Carter Cash, Carlene Carter, Tony Brown, Kenny Chesney, Joe Galante and Randy Travis attend the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony

Tony Brown, John Carter Cash, Carlene Carter & Kenny Chesney (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

Eric Church, Kelsea Ballerini and Megan Moroney covered Kenny Chesney‘s music Sunday night as the superstar was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

0 of 154 Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Sharyl Melvin and Bill Anderson attend the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Patty Loveless attends the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Connie Smithattends the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Nina Fortune and Jimmy Fortune attend the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Carlene Carter attends the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Susie Dillon and Dean Dillon attend the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Sharon White and Ricky Skaggs attend the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Emmylou Harris attends the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Wendy Buck and Joe Galante attend the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Charlie McCoy attends the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Honoree Tony Brown attends the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Lane Brody and Eddie Bayers attend the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Eddie Bayers and Joe Galante attend the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) George Strait and Vince Gill attend the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Don Schlitz and Stacey Schlitz attend the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: John Anderson attends the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Randy Travis and Mary Travis attend the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Kelly Owen and Randy Owen of Alabama attend the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Barbara Brooks and Kix Brooks of Brooks and Dunn attend the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Emmylou Harris attends the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Eric Ericson, Bud Wendell and Danny Wendell attend the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Honoree Kenny Chesney attends the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Ronnie Dunn of Brooks & Dunn and Janine Dunn attend the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Ana Cristina Cash and John Carter Cash attend the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Eric Church performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Honoree, Kenny Chesney attends the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Keb' Mo' and Ruby Amanfu perform onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Joe Galante speaks onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Museum CEO, Kyle Young speaks onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: CMA CEO, Sarah Trahern speaks onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Trisha Yearwood performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) John Anderson and Honoree, Kenny Chesney attend the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Megan Moroney performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Carlene Carter and John Carter Cash attend the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Vince Gill speaks onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Connie Smith and Mary Ann McCready attend the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Honoree Tony Brown speaks onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Vince Gill, Honoree Tony Brown and Museum CEO, Kyle Young speak onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Kelsea Ballerini embraces Kenny Chesney onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Eddie Bayers, Randy Travis, Vince Gill and Lane Brody attend the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Keb' Mo' performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Megan Moroney performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Lukas Nelson performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) John Carter Cash and Carlene Carter speak onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: George Strait performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: John Anderson performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Honoree Tony Brown speaks onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Emmylou Harris speaks onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Keb' Mo' perform onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Honoree Tony Brown speaks onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Emmylou Harris speaks onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Carlene Carter, John Carter Cash and Ana Cristina Cash attend the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Honoree Tony Brown speaks onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Honoree Kenny Chesney speaks onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Megan Moroney performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Megan Moroney performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Honoree, Tony Brown attends the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: (L-R)Steve Earle and Lyle Lovett perform onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Randy Travis, Erika Wollam Nichols and Mary Travis attend the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Steve Earle performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: George Strait performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Honoree Tony Brown speaks onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: George Strait performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) John Anderson, Honoree Kenny Chesney and Kix Brooks of Brooks and Dunn attend the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Trisha Yearwood performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Trisha Yearwood performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Emmylou Harris speaks onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) David Conrad, Joe Galante and Seab Tuck attend the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Vince Gill speaks onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Museum Board Chair, Jody Williams speaks onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Honoree Kenny Chesney, Dean Dillon and Susie Dillon attend the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Emmylou Harris, Carlene Carter, John Carter Cash and Museum CEO, Kyle Young onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Daniel Tashian and Kacey Musgraves perform onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Megan Moroney performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) John Carter Cash and Carlene Carter attend the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Keb' Mo' and Ruby Amanfu perform onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Lyle Lovett performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Lyle Lovett performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Museum Board Chair, Jody Williams speaks onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: George Strait performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Kenny Chesney, CMA CEO, Sarah Trahern and Wayne Flatt attend the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Eric Church performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: John Anderson performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Trisha Yearwood performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Megan Moroney performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Megan Moroney (L) performs onstage to honor Kenny Chesney (2L) during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Lukas Nelson performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Vince Gill, Honoree Tony Brown and Museum CEO, Kyle Young speak onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Emmylou Harris, Carlene Carter, John Carter Cash and Museum CEO, Kyle Young accept on behalf of June Carter Cash onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Vince Gill, Honoree Tony Brown and Museum CEO, Kyle Young speak onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Lukas Nelson performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Daniel Tashian and Kacey Musgraves perform onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) John Carter Cash and Carlene Carter speak onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Lukas Nelson performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Eric Church performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Eric Church performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Vince Gill, Honoree Tony Brown and Museum CEO, Kyle Young speak onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Lukas Nelson performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Honoree Tony Brown, John Carter Cash, Carlene Carter and honoree Kenny Chesney attend the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: (Back Row) Ken Levitan, Jody Williams, Kyle Young, Michael Milom, David Conrad, Jerry Williams, Jay Orr, Seab Tuck, Mary Ann McCready (Row 3) Eddie Bayers, Don Schlitz, Jimmy Fortune, John Anderson, Dean Dillon, George Strait, Garth Brooks, Duane Allen, William Lee Golden, Ricky Skaggs (Row 2) Connie Smith, Randy Owen, Patty Loveless, Bill Anderson, Vince Gill, Kix Brooks, Ronnie Dunn, Charlie McCoy (Front Row) Bud Wendell, Emmylou Harris, John Carter Cash, Carlene Carter, Tony Brown, Kenny Chesney, Joe Galante and Randy Travis attend the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Kelly Owen, Kenny Chesney, Joe Galante and Randy Owen attend the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Trisha Yearwood performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Trisha Yearwood performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Lukas Nelson performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Daniel Tashian and Kacey Musgraves perform onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: (Back Row) Eddie Bayers, Don Schlitz, Jimmy Fortune, John Anderson, Dean Dillon, George Strait, Garth Brooks, Ricky Skaggs (2nd Row) Connie Smith, Randy Owen, Patty Loveless, Bill Anderson, Vince Gill, Kix Brooks, Ronnie Dunn, Charlie McCoy (Front Row) Bud Wendell, Emmylou Harris, John Carter Cash, Carlene Carter, Tony Brown, Kenny Chesney, Joe Galante and Randy Travis attend the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Steve Earle performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Karen Chandler and Kenny Chesney attend the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: (Back Row) Sarah Trahern, Jennie Smythe, Jody Williams, Kyle Young (3rd Row) Eddie Bayers, Don Schlitz, Jimmy Fortune, John Anderson, Dean Dillon, George Strait, Garth Brooks and Ricky Skaggs (2nd Row) Connie Smith, Randy Owen, Patty Loveless, Bill Anderson, Vince Gill, Kix Brooks, Ronnie Dunn, Charlie McCoy (Front Row) Bud Wendell, Emmylou Harris, John Carter Cash, Carlene Carter, Tony Brown, Kenny Chesney, Joe Galante and Randy Travis attend the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Honoree Tony Brown speaks onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Keb' Mo' performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: George Strait performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Trisha Yearwood performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Daniel Tashian and Kacey Musgraves perform onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Megan Moroney performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: John Anderson performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Joe Galante, Kenny Chesney and Museum CEO, Kyle Young speak onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Emmylou Harris, Carlene Carter, John Carter Cash and Museum CEO, Kyle Young accept on behalf of June Carter Cash onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Keb' Mo' and Ruby Amanfu perform onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Keb' Mo' and Ruby Amanfu perform onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music H) Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Eric Church performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H)

Kelsea traveled “Somewhere with You,” while Megan accompanied herself on guitar on “Knowing You.” Both were surprises to Kenny, who’d watched Saturday’s University of Tennessee football game with Kelsea and believed Megan was already on her way to tour Australia.

Eric explained he’d been at the beach earlier, before flying in to sub for another big name who’d fallen ill. He went on to improvise a five-song medley of “I Go Back,” “Anything But Mine,” “El Cerrito Place,” “Never Wanted Nothing More” and “The Boys of Fall.”

Record executive Joe Galante officially inducted Kenny into the hall, remarking on how rare it is for an artist to have both parents present for the prestigious honor.

Vince Gill welcomed record executive, producer and musician Tony Brown to the hall’s ranks, after tributes that started with Lyle Lovett‘s “If I Had a Boat” and Steve Earle‘s “Guitar Town.”

Trisha Yearwood offered her #1 “Perfect Love,” while George Strait surprised the crowd with “Troubadour.”

Emmylou Harris did the honors for the late June Carter Cash, after Kacey Musgraves sang the song June wrote that went on to become her husband Johnny Cash‘s signature, “Ring of Fire.”

2024 inductee John Anderson closed the night with the traditional “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” as the three new members’ plaques went on to be installed in the hall’s rotunda.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.