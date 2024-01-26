Eric Church, Dolly Parton + more sing with the late Glen Campbell on posthumous duets album

The late Glen Campbell died in 2017 of Alzheimer's disease, but before his passing he recorded what was meant to be his final album, 2011's Ghost on the Canvas. Now, thanks to technology, the album's been recreated as a series of duets, featuring Campbell singing posthumously with some of music's top names.

Glen Campbell Duets: Ghost on the Canvas Sessions features duets with Eric Church, Dolly Parton, Elton John, Sting, Carole King, Daryl Hall, Beach Boys mastermind Brian Wilson, Eric Clapton and more.

While there have been posthumous duet collections before, this project is being billed as the first posthumous recreation of an entire album. It'll be released on April 19 and can be preordered now.

Campbell's actual final album was Adiós, an album of cover songs recorded between 2012 and 2013, and released in June 2017, two months before Campbell's death.

While you wait for the album, you can check out Church and Campbell's "Hold on Hope" wherever you enjoy music.

Here is the track list for Glen Campbell Duets - Ghost on the Canvas Sessions:

“There’s No Me… Without You” (with Carole King)

“Ghost on the Canvas” (with Sting)

“Hold on Hope” (with Eric Church)

“The Long Walk Home” (with Hope Sandoval)

“Nothing But the Whole Wide World” (with Eric Clapton)

“In My Arms” (with Brian Setzer)

“A Better Place” (with Dolly Parton)

“Strong” (with Brian Wilson)

“A Thousand Lifetimes” (with Linda Perry)

“It’s Your Amazing Grace” (with Daryl Hall & Dave Stewart)

“Any Trouble” (with X)

“I’m Not Gonna Miss You” (with Elton John)

