Enjoy Eric Church's July Red Rocks shows from the comfort of home

Eric Church's Red Rocks livestreams on nugs (Courtesy nugs)
By Stephen Hubbard

If you couldn't get tickets to Eric Church's three sold-out concerts at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre in July, there's now a way for you to see the shows.

All three nights will stream live on the concert platform nugs; each show is expected to be completely different, though they all celebrate the 20th anniversary of Eric's time as a recording artist.

The July 6-8 livestreams are on sale now and are available individually or as a set. HD versions go for about $25 each or $60 for all three, while 4K quality will be $30 each or $75 for the package. Members of Eric's Church Choir fan club will get a $10 discount.

You can find complete info at nugs.net.

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