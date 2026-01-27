Ella Langley picks 'Dandelion' as second album title

Look for Ella Langley's sophomore album, Dandelion, to bloom in time for spring.

The new record, executive produced by Ella along with Miranda Lambert and Ben West, is set to arrive April 10.

It features her top-five country hit, "Choosin' Texas," which is also spending its third consecutive week in the top-10 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100.

"This record has so much growth in it,” Ella says. “I’ve never poured more of myself into a project, into a song, into an idea, and it’s fallen out so beautifully. It’s about learning yourself, making mistakes, and realizing that it’s all just part of life."

Dandelion is the follow-up to 2024's hungover, and Ella reveals there's a little joke in the title.

"I learned that dandelion tea is actually a natural detox for the liver," she explains. "So a record called Dandelion after a record called hungover made all the sense in the world to me."

That's just a hint at the sense of fun you'll find in the new music.

“I want this record to be something that fans can relate to, but also something they want to get up and dance to at the same time,” Ella says. “To me, this record feels like fireflies in the summertime. It feels like windows down on a red dirt road. It feels like the best kind of Sunday afternoon. It feels like those days I remember as a kid where it felt like there weren't enough hours in the day. This record is really a love letter to that.”

Dandelion's title track is set to arrive on Friday.

