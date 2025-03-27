Ella Langley, Cody Johnson, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson lead 60th ACM Awards noms

Newcomer Ella Langley leads the nominations for the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards with eight, followed by Cody Johnson, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson, who each have seven. Chris Stapleton picks up six, while Riley Green and Post Malone each have five.

Reba McEntire will host the show live from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX, on Thursday, May 8 at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Here's a complete rundown of the nominees:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson



FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson



MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen



DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Muscadine Bloodline

The War And Treaty



GROUP OF THE YEAR

Flatland Cavalry

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

The Red Clay Strays



NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kassi Ashton

Ashley Cooke

Dasha

Ella Langley

Jessie Murph



NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Gavin Adcock

Shaboozey

Zach Top

Tucker Wetmore

Bailey Zimmerman



NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

Restless Road

The Red Clay Strays

Treaty Oak Revival



ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Am I Okay? (I'll Be Fine) -- Megan Moroney

Beautifully Broken -- Jelly Roll

Cold Beer & Country Music -- Zach Top

F-1 Trillion -- Post Malone

Whirlwind -- Lainey Wilson



SINGLE OF THE YEAR

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" -- Shaboozey

"Dirt Cheap" -- Cody Johnson

"I Had Some Help" -- Post Malone, Morgan Wallen

"White Horse" -- Chris Stapleton

"you look like you love me" -- Ella Langley, Riley Green



SONG OF THE YEAR

"4x4xU" -- Lainey Wilson

"The Architect" -- Kacey Musgraves

"Dirt Cheap" -- Cody Johnson

"I Had Some Help" -- Post Malone, Morgan Wallen

"you look like you love me" -- Ella Langley, Riley Green



MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

"Cowboys Cry Too" -- Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan

"I Had Some Help" -- Post Malone, Morgan Wallen

"I'm Gonna Love You" -- Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood

"we don't fight anymore" -- Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton

"you look like you love me" -- Ella Langley, Riley Green



VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR

"4x4xU" -- Lainey Wilson

"Dirt Cheap" -- Cody Johnson

"I'm Gonna Love You" -- Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood

"Think I'm In Love With You" -- Chris Stapleton

"you look like you love me" -- Ella Langley, Riley Green



ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

ERNEST

HARDY

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

