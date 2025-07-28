Eddie Murphy on potential 'Shrek' spinoff: 'Donkey’s going to have his own movie'

Eddie Murphy has shared more details about a potential new film centered on his beloved Shrek character, Donkey.

The actor spoke about the Donkey film and the upcoming Shrek 5 during a recent interview with Screen Rant.

"We're still in the booth, and literally, we're still doing Shrek," Murphy said. "We start in September on Donkey — we're doing a Donkey one, and that'll [be released] three years from now. But we're about two years into Shrek 5. Still in the booth and about to start Donkey in September."

Murphy also shared some details about what fans can expect from the Donkey film.

"Donkey's going to be like how Puss in Boots had his own movie, Donkey's going to have his own movie — [his] own little story with his dragon wife and his kids that are half-dragon and half-donkeys. They've written this funny story. We're doing that, starting that in September."

While Murphy had spoken about a potential Donkey-centric film in the past, this marks his most substantive comments on the the subject yet.

DreamWorks has not announced a Donkey film. The Shrek spinoff Puss in Boots was released in 2011. Its sequel, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, debuted in 2022.

Shrek 5 releases in theaters on Dec. 23, 2026.

