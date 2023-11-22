Dustin, Russell + Travis preview their fun-filled Thanksgiving Day

With Thanksgiving just a day away, Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson and Travis Denning are giving ABC Audio a glimpse of what their holiday's going to look like.



For Dustin, it'll be all about enjoying life's literal sweet treats: desserts.



"It's dessert season for me. I say yes to desserts this time of year, all the way through the end of the year. Screw it. If I'm out at a restaurant, I have to see the dessert menu. You got to see what the options are. Thanksgiving and Christmas? Gosh," says Dustin.



"You know what's one thing I used to not like? Two things. I used to not like pecan pie or pumpkin pie, and I love them both now. So mom does that for me for Thanksgiving and Christmas," he shares. "I like a small sliver of four or five different things. I go in."



Russell's ready to finally be homebound with his wife, Kailey, and maybe throw a house party.



"We tour all the time. We're like, 'We never get to sleep in our bed.' So if you want to hang, by all means the doors are wide open and we'll cook 12 turkeys for Thanksgiving. But you got to come to us if you want to hang," he says.



Travis, who tied the knot with fellow country singer John Michael Montgomery's daughter Madison in May, is looking forward to spending time with his father-in-law.



"It's always great. I mean, hey, me and him are very similar," says Travis. "We ain't gonna turn down a good meal, that's for sure."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.