Dustin Lynch lands his 10th #1 with "Chevrolet"

Dustin Lynch was elk hunting in Idaho when he found out about his latest milestone.

"Thank you guys for giving us our 10th #1 with 'Chevrolet,'" a camo-clad Dustin said in an Instagram video. "I'm so grateful for the songwriters and country radio, and my team at the label and my brother Jelly Roll. We love you guys. Thanks for allowing us to live our dreams."

It's also Jelly Roll's fifth chart-topper and the third time in Mediabase history a #1 has mentioned an automotive brand. The most recent was Russell Dickerson's "Blue Tacoma" in 2018, preceded by Carrie Underwood's "Two Black Cadillacs" in 2013.

Additionally, it's the second week in a row the top country song was based on a tune from the '70s, following "Young Love & Saturday Nights" by Chris Young, which was written around the groove from David Bowie's "Rebel Rebel." "Chevrolet," of course, is a new version of 1972's "Drift Away" by Dobie Gray.

