Dustin Lynch is throwing a free pool party + show during CMA Fest

The Pool Situation's getting even more serious for Dustin Lynch.

For the third year in a row, Dustin will put on a Nashville version of his popular pool party during CMA Fest. What's even better? It's free.

The 18+ event will take place June 6 at the rooftop pool at Margaritaville Hotel Nashville. The party is free on a first-come, first-served basis, with members of Dustin's Stay Country Club getting early access.

In the past, Jordan Davis, HARDY and Little Big Town have all joined in on the fun, with Dustin promising "even bigger surprises" this year.

Then on June 7, he'll host a free Nightlife Party at Barstool Nashville, which is a taste of his 2025 Wynn Nightlife Las Vegas Residency.

You can find out more about both events at DustinLynchMusic.com.

