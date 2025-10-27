Dreaming of a Smoky Mountain Christmas? Dollywood's ready for the season

The holiday season officially begins at Dollywood on Saturday, as the East Tennessee park kicks off its annual Smoky Mountain Christmas celebration on Nov. 1.

“When I want to get in the Christmas spirit, all I have to do is close my eyes and remember all the cherished times and stories with my family through the years,” the park's inspiration, Dolly Parton, says. “I’ve found that Christmas at Dollywood has a way of bringing those memories back to life – for me and so many people – by having a way to make new traditions and spend precious time with all the people that we love."

This is the 35th year for the yuletide festival, which features more than 6 million lights, as well as Merry and Bright! fireworks at the end of select nights.

“This year’s Smoky Mountain Christmas is a perfect way to finish the end of our 40th anniversary season – it’s like the star on top of our Dollywood tree!" Dolly continues. "I hope everyone who visits during this special season experiences the love and joy of a traditional Smoky Mountain Christmas. We hope you laugh, love and enjoy the light of the season."

The Wildwood Grove section of the park will transform into a winter wonderland with the immersive Snow in the Grove experience, while the Country Fair area will become Peppermint Valley.

Guests will also be able to spot Dollywood's Christmas characters, Roly and Poly, and enjoy shows like "Christmas in the Smokies," which has played the Celebrity Theater every year since 1990.

Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas runs through Jan. 4, 2026.

