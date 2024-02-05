"Double Down" on a good time with Chris Young

Chris Young has rolled out a new track, "Double Down."



The uptempo, feel-good track arrives as Chris' thank you to fans for their support when he was charged for allegedly assaulting a Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission agent. Those charges are now dismissed.

"It’s not something I wish anybody has to go through ever. But, like I said, the bright spot was seeing just all the love and support," Chris shares in a press statement. "So what I wanted to do as a thank you to you guys - because this was not planned - is drop a new song from the album so you guys will have something to listen to."

"Crank it up, enjoy it - I appreciate you, I love you, and thank you," he adds.

"Double Down" is the latest preview of Chris' forthcoming album, Young Love & Saturday Nights, arriving March 22. The title track is currently #34 and ascending the country charts.

