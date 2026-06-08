'Don't Mind If I Do': Riley Green reveals how he likes to write a song

There's no denying Riley Green is one of the hottest artists in country music right now, with two songs currently climbing the country chart.

The fun "Think As You Drunk" is the first radio single from his upcoming That's Just Me album and borrows from 2005's "As Good As I Once Was," a hit from one of his heroes, Toby Keith.

"I don't think I've ever written a song the same way twice," Riley says. "Sometimes it's something that comes to me and I write it in 20 or 30 minutes. Sometimes it's an idea that I think, 'Man, that's a great idea,' and I mull it over for a month and a half, and then it takes a while to write it. And sometimes I write with other people on a scheduled time and day."

And if Riley could pick how his songs come together?

"The songs that are the easiest to write, certainly the ones I like the most, are ones that are about something I'm passionate about, you know, something that's going on in my life," he says. "'I Wish Grandpas Never Died,' I wrote when my granddaddy passed away."

"It was a really personal song for me, and I think people find a way to make the lyrics about their own life," he adds.

Riley's currently on the verge of his next #1, as "Change My Mind" nears the top of the chart.

That's Just Me arrives Sept. 18.

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