Dollywood's searching for singers for new musical

Ever wanted to perform at the famed Dollywood? Here's your chance.



Its entertainment team is holding auditions in Nashville on Friday, December 15, to find both male and female country singers to tell Dolly Parton's life story in a new musical at its Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, theme park.



Per a press release, the team's looking for those who can "move and dance in musical numbers that will be featured throughout the new show." For the audition, candidates should prepare two contrasting country songs of 45 seconds each. A piano accompanist will be provided, or auditionees may accompany themselves on guitar or any other hand-held instrument.



Auditions are by appointment only. To register and for more information on the process, visit dollywood.com.

