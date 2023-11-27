Dolly scores a career milestone with 'Rockstar'

Dolly Parton unlocked quite a career achievement with her debut rock album, Rockstar.



The 30-track collection debuted at #3 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, earning her her highest-charting album and her third career top 10. Her previous top 10 entries are 2014's Blue Smoke and 1987's Trio with Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris; both albums launched at #6.



The rock album also notched 128,000 equivalent album units earned in the week ending November 23.



Rockstar features original songs, as well as rock covers and collabs with Chris Stapleton, Steven Tyler, Sting, Elton John, Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Brandi Carlile and more.



Most recently, Dolly performed "We Are the Champions/We Will Rock You," "Jolene" and "9 to 5" at the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game.

