Dolly Parton on why she recorded 30 songs for 'Rockstar': "I want them to last many lifetimes"

Butterfly Records/Big Machine Label Group

By Jeremy Chua

Dolly Parton's star-studded rock album, Rockstar, is set to arrive November 17.

The collaborative project boasts 30 songs, 21 of which are covers of rock classics and nine that are new originals. 

So, why did Dolly decide to stack her debut rock album with a whopping 30 tracks? Well, it was both a passion-driven and pragmatic move for the 77-year-old music icon.

"Somebody said, 'Why in hell did you do so many songs?' I said, 'Well, I want them to last many lifetimes,'" shares Dolly.

"I just figured I'd never do another rock album and I just had so many favorite songs. I thought, 'Well, I'm just going to do it.' And so I did," says the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member. 

"I figured down through the years after I'm long gone, they can start doing little compilation CDs and have different people on," Dolly adds.

Rockstar — which features Chris StapletonEmmylou HarrisSheryl CrowMiley CyrusKid Rock and more — is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

