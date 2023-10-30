Dolly Parton teams with Cracker Barrel for new rocking chairs + rewards campaign

Miller Mobley/NBC

By Jeremy Chua

Cracker Barrel has tapped global music icon Dolly Parton to front their Rewards That Rock campaign, which honors the newly launched Cracker Barrel Rewards program and Dolly's forthcoming album, Rockstar.

"Cracker Barrel and I have had a relationship for many years, and I am happy to say it continues with the launch of my new Rockstar album on Nov. 17 and Cracker Barrel's Rewards That Rock campaign," Dolly shares in a press statement. "They surely are giving you the Rockstar treatment!"

"When it comes to something as exciting as the announcement of our new rewards program, we knew that Dolly Parton was the perfect partner to anchor our campaign," says Julia Perry, vice president of marketing communications at Cracker Barrel.

"It's always an honor to collaborate with her but particularly on this campaign, which gives us the chance to celebrate her first-ever rock album, while also paying tribute to this milestone moment for our brand – that is the launch of Cracker Barrel Rewards – which is also pretty rockin'," she adds. "It was a natural fit."

To celebrate this collaboration, Cracker Barrel will be giving rewards members a chance to win one of 667 custom-designed Dolly Rockin' chairs; the sweepstakes runs from October 30 to December 4.

Additionally, Cracker Barrel diners will be able to shop Dolly's Rockstar album and a limited collection of Dolly merch in-store and online starting November 17; a limited number of Dolly Rockin' Chairs will be available starting December 5. 

For more information on the Rewards That Rock campaign, visit crackerbarrel.com.

To watch the Dolly and Cracker Barrel's promo video, go to Cracker Barrel's Instagram.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

