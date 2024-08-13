Dolly Parton is launching a cosmetics line: Here's what to know

Dolly Parton has a gift for fans who love to get as dolled up as she does.

The iconic country music singer announced Tuesday on Instagram that she's launching a cosmetics line, Dolly Beauty.

Alongside a glamorous photo of her wearing a gold embroidered top while sitting in a director's chair that read "Dolly" and holding up a red lipstick, Parton captioned the portrait, "I feel glamorous on the inside, so I want to look like it on the outside… something is coming @dollybeauty."

Since posting the news, the excitement around the star dabbling into beauty has been instant.

Makeup mogul Mally Roncal left a comment saying, "QUEEEEEEEEN!!!!!! I love you Dolly!!!!!" Another fan chimed in saying, "Finally! I've been waiting. So excited." Many others wrote similar thoughts.

So far, the initial rollout will include a collection of bedazzled lipsticks that fully align with Parton's sparkling signature style.

The Heaven's Kiss lipstick collection will include four shades (red, pinks and neutrals) retailing at $20 each with fun names such as Jolene Red and Rosebud that tie back to Parton's beloved music.

"I've always said I never leave a rhinestone unturned," Parton told WWD ahead of Dolly Beauty's launch. "I've wanted to be pretty my whole life like most girls, especially country girls that have a dream of glamour. I started creating my own little makeup things at home when I was just a kid, and I've been known for wearing makeup — usually too much — for years."

There hasn't been an exact date for the release of Dolly Beauty, but fans that are eager to stay in the know can sign up on the brand's website for updates and new product drops.

