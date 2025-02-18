Dierks Bentley plots Broken Branches Tour with Zach Top

Dierks Bentley is hitting the road for his Broken Branches Tour with Zach Top this summer.



Kicking off May 29 in Austin, Texas, the trek will hit Tulsa, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Raleigh, Birmingham, New York and more, before wrapping in Clarkston, Michigan, on Aug. 30.



New Warner Music Nashville duo The Band Loula will join Zach as openers.



"I'm 20(ish) years into doing this, and I've seriously never been more excited about a tour," Dierks shares. "We had Zach out for a few shows last summer, and I knew right away that we had to do more together. He loves the same kind of country music I do, and he's got the bluegrass chops to hang with the best of 'em in a jam."



"I've got a million ideas for the set list rolling around in my head," he adds. "It'll be fun to figure out how to make it all come to life with a new album and new production."



Presale for Citi cardmembers runs from Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time to Thursday at 10 p.m. local time. General sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. local time.



For a full list of tour dates and more, visit dierks.com.

Dierks' new single, "She Hates Me," is making its way up the country charts.

