Dierks Bentley gets Off the Map trek off the ground

Dierks Bentley's back in the headliner spot after spending most of the spring doing stadium dates with Luke Combs. His own Off the Map Tour is off the ground, after the first two dates Friday and Saturday in Rogers, Arkansas, and Kansas City, Missouri.

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder opened the show, as they'll do seven more times on the run.

"Burning Man" lit the flame for Dierks' set, which continued with hits like "What Was I Thinkin'," "5-1-5-0," "I Hold On” and “Free and Easy (Down the Road I Go).”

A cover of Alabama's "Mountain Music" followed, before he delivered the Broken Branches track that inspired the tour name. Skaggs also returned to duet with Dierks on his #1 "Highway 40 Blues."

An off-the-cuff acoustic medley delivered even more hits: "Trying to Stop Your Leaving," "Settle for a Slowdown," "Draw Me a Map," "Señor (Tales of Yankee Power)," "Say You Do" and "Every Mile a Memory.”

The Off the Map Tour resumes June 25 in Bonner, Montana, after Dierks plays a couple non-tour dates over the weekend.

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