Dasha's down to play the 10th annual Concert for Love & Acceptance

Dasha's on board to play the 10th anniversary Concert for Love & Acceptance this summer in Nashville.

One of the breakout stars of 2024, she's just released the new single "Not at This Party" as the follow-up to her pop/country smash "Austin."

David Archuleta, Brooke Eden, Lindsay Ell and Sam Williams are also on the bill for the concert Ty Herndon's been hosting with GLAAD for the past decade.

This year's concert takes place June 2 at Category 10 in Nashville, which was previously known as Wildhorse Saloon.

