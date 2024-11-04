Dasha was shocked when Keith Urban texted her

"Austin (Boots Stop Workin')" has been quite the breakout hit for Dasha.



Not only are country listeners and fans enjoying her debut single, but fellow country singers are, too.

"Oh my gosh. There's been so many incredible people reaching out from this song," Dasha shares with the press.



"Keith Urban texted me the other night and he was like, 'Yo,' and I was like, 'No way.' That was kind of cool," she recalls.



"Austin (Boots Stop Workin')" is currently in the top five on the country charts. You can find it on Dasha's debut album, What Happens Now?, out now.

Dasha's got a packed 2025 ahead of her, with plans to join Kane Brown on his The High Road Tour in March before hitting the road with Thomas Rhett on his Better In Boots Tour in June.

For Dasha's full tour schedule, visit her website.

