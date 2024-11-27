Dasha -- and her grandma -- are thrilled she's singing in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

At the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 28, Dasha is going to be singing her hit "Austin" on the Big City Cheer Float, from Spirit of America Productions. She's thrilled about the opportunity, but she says she really couldn't wait to tell her grandmother that she'd be performing at the big event.

"Grandma is obsessed with New York," Dasha tells ABC Audio. "And she brought me to New York for my first time, brought me to the Broadway shows. And so whenever we'd go to my grandma's house for Thanksgiving, the parade was always on. And so she was the one I was most excited to tell."

"It's gonna be so cool ... it's really special," she adds. "I mean, every American ever is watching this parade ...you know, even if it's in the background, like, it's on. It's a part of, y'know, the tradition. And it means the world I'm a part of it. It's so cool!"

Dasha's grandma -- and the rest of her family -- won't be joining her in New York City for her big parade debut. But the good news is, they'll all be sharing turkey together when it's over.

"They're gonna be watching me on TV because I'm flying straight after the parade back home to California and making it home for Thanksgiving dinner!" Dasha says. "So that will be my day Thursday. It'll be crazy!"

