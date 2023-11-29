Darius Rucker's headed to Hollywood soon

ABC/Larry McCormack

By Jeremy Chua

Darius Rucker is set to receive his Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

The announcement arrived via a press release on November 28.

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to honor the very talented Darius Rucker," shared Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "I think he will be happy to know that his mentor and friend Charley Pride's star is a few feet away from his star."

The "Wagon Wheel" hitmaker joins the ranks of country artists with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, including Dolly PartonTim McGrawShania TwainBlake Shelton and Carrie Underwood.

Darius' dedication ceremony takes place December 4 at 11:30 a.m. PT and will be livestreamed at walkoffame.com.

