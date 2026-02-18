Darius Rucker's one-night-only big band performance

Darius Rucker's stepping out with a symphony in his hometown.

The country star and Hootie & the Blowfish frontman will play the Darius Rucker Big Band Gala April 7 at the Gaillard Center in Charleston. He'll be joined by the Robert Lewis Orchestra.

“These big band shows are some of my favorite nights as it’s the only time I get to perform so many of the standards we all grew up listening to with the backing of such an incredible orchestra,” Darius says. “It’s all to benefit incredible non-profit work locally.”

Proceeds go to fund music education in Charleston County Schools through the CMA Foundation, and to the Carolyn G. Rucker Nursing Scholarship at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital, which honors Darius' mother.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

