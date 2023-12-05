Darius Rucker receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Darius Rucker was honored on Monday, December 4, as he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Grammy-winning singer, who is best known as the lead singer and guitarist of Hootie & the Blowfish, and for songs like "Wagon Wheel" and "True Believers," was celebrated by his friends and family, including his children and his bandmates.



Rucker's star, which is the 2,766th star on Hollywood Boulevard in the category of recording, has a special location on the iconic street: It is located near his mentor, Charley Pride.

"This is stuff you don’t even dream about when you’re from South Carolina," Rucker began. "You know, struggling, growing up, and just wanting to be a singer -- that’s all I ever wanted to be was a singer. But you never dream that this stuff is going to happen."

"I'm walking the streets the other day, and I'm seeing Marilyn Monroe and Charley Pride and seeing Buddy Hackett, and I'm just like, these are names that are stuck in my mind because they were big stars," he continued. "To be here, right here with a star on the Walk of Fame, I said over there, it's the biggest thing that's happened to me."



The singer also thanked his children, and his ex-wife, Beth Leonard, who he said "raised my kids while I was out chasing my dream."

"Carrie, Dani and Jack are my heart, they're my soul," Rucker said about his children, Daniella Rose Rucker, Jack Rucker and Caroline Rucker. "They're everything to me and everything I do is for them."



