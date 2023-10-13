Darius Rucker throws a "Good Time" on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

Darius Rucker appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on October 12 to perform his song, "Have a Good Time."

Dressed in a grey shirt and pants, Darius took the performance stage to deliver the upbeat number, which he co-wrote with Bobby HamrickDerek George and Monty Criswell.

"Have a Good Time" is off Darius' newly released album, Carolyn's Boy. The record, as he recently shared, is "probably the most personal record [he's] ever written."

"So many things [have] been going on in the world and in my life in the last six years that I just kept writing songs about what was going on," Darius told ABC Audio in a recent interview.

Carolyn's Boy is out now wherever you listen to music.

