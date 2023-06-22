Darius Rucker shares his favorite summer activities, calls bonfires "lame"

Darius Rucker recently played a game of Flame or Lame on Instagram — summer activities style.

In the new Instagram Reel, Darius did a rapid-fire round of his favorite summer activities. Some of the things Darius weighed in on are fishing, being out on a pontoon boat, lighting a bonfire and summer school.

So what does Darius enjoy doing the most in the summertime? Watch his Instagram Reel to find out.

Darius' latest single, "Fires Don't Start Themselves," is currently ascending the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.