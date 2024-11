This year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air live from 8:30 a.m. ET to noon ET on Nov. 28 on NBC.



The star-studded multigenre lineup features country music's Dan + Shay, Walker Hayes, Dasha and The War And Treaty.



Bishop Briggs, Kylie Cantrall, Chlöe, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Idina Menzel, T-Pain and Rachel Platten are also on the performers' bill.



Today anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will host the holiday special.

