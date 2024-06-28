"Dammit Randy," Miranda Lambert's got a new song

Republic Records

By Stephen Hubbard

From its title, you might not guess that Miranda Lambert's "Dammit Randy" is actually an empowerment anthem.

The superstar's latest new music is the follow-up to her current single, "Wranglers," and the second taste of her forthcoming tenth album.

"This song came out of a conversation the night before Jon Randall and I went into the studio to make this album," Miranda shares. "We were talking about how excited we were to be starting this journey with a new label family and how supported we felt by them, which turned into chatting about situations where you might not feel so supported by someone --  in this song's case, an unappreciative Randy. So, this one's for anyone with a Randy they need to move on from."

Miranda's new record will be her first for Republic and Big Loud, after leaving her longtime home at Sony in 2023.

