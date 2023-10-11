Corey Kent says "Something's Gonna Kill Me" is every bit autobiographical

Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville

By Jeremy Chua

Corey Kent doesn't just release songs that sound good. His songs are typically autobiographical and packed with lyrics that give you a glimpse of who he is.

"'BiC Flame' and 'Something's Gonna Kill Me' are autobiographical songs that tell you something about me as a person," shares Corey. "Those aren't songs that I just am dreaming up, thinking, 'What would other people like to hear?' Those are me telling you about me."

"And what's really cool is I feel like the fans are connecting and they're getting a sense for who we are, who those guys on the stage are, off the stage, by what they say and play on the stage. And I've loved it," he adds.

Even after notching his first #1 hit with "Wild as Her," Corey says that at his core, he's really just a musician who loves playing live shows.

"Man, at the heart of it, I'm a live musician," he notes. "That's all I will ever be. I had an awesome moment with a hit song, and I hope that continues. But my heart lies in live music."

"Something's Gonna Kill Me" is the follow-up single to "Wild as Her." Both tracks are off Corey's latest album, Blacktop, out now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!