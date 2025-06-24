Corey Kent just conquered a career milestone with Morgan Wallen

Corey Kent's summer is in full swing after his weekend gig with the reigning CMA entertainer of the year.

"Opening the first weekend of Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem Tour in Houston was something I'll never forget," Corey posted on his socials, along with a video recap. "My first stadium show, sharing the stage with Morgan and Koe Wetzel was an absolute honor."

"Grateful beyond words for the opportunity, and proud as hell of the team and my band that helped get me here," he wrote. "No shortcuts, no bells & whistles, just Faith, heart, grit, and a weekend I’ll never forget."

He'll be back with Morgan Aug. 22-23 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Having just come off Jon Pardi's Honkytonk Hollywood Tour, Corey's summer dates include a July 10-11 stop at the historic Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa, near his hometown of Bixby.

Meanwhile, "This Heart" is at #2, and he's just released the new tracks "Dodge a Bullet" and "Poster Child."

