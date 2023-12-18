Corey Kent + Cory Asbury join for "My Inheritance"

Corey Kent has joined Grammy-nominated Christian artist Cory Asbury on a duet version of his song "My Inheritance."



"Cory is a great buddy of mine, so when he asked about a feature, it was an easy yes," Kent shares on Instagram. "He sent over a few songs, and once I heard 'My Inheritance' it was a no-brainer. I'm honored and excited to be a part of the song!"



"YESSIRRRRRRR!!" Asbury commented on the "Wild as Her" hitmaker's post. "Thx for jumping on this one, bro. Sounds amazing!!"



You can find "My Inheritance" on Asbury's latest album, Pioneer.

Kent is climbing the country charts with "Something's Gonna Kill Me," the second single off his RCA Nashville debut album, Blacktop.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.