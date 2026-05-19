Corey Kent and Chase Rice join Tucker Wetmore and Red Clay Strays for CMA Fest freebie

The full lineup is out now for Billboard Country Live, the free event at Category 10 that takes place the week of CMA Fest.

Corey Kent, Drew Baldridge, The Band Perry, Chase Rice and Hunter Hayes join previously announced headliners The Red Clay Strays on Thursday, June 4, along with Tyler Myers, Lanie Gardner and The Grimm.

On Friday, Ashley Cooke and Priscilla Block are set to play alongside show closer Tucker Wetmore, who was already on the bill. Alana Springsteen, Alexandra Kay, Braxton Keith, Kaitlin Butts, Stella Lefty and Something Out West will play, as well.

Billboard's also teasing some surprise guests, so that may not be all. You'll need to RSVP at Live.Billboard.Country to get in.

On June 3, they'll kick things off with an exclusive event on the roof honoring Billboard's Country Power Players.

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