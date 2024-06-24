Corey Kent announces album #2, 'Black Bandana'

Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville

By Jeremy Chua

Corey Kent is set to release his sophomore album, Black Bandana, on Sept. 6.

The "Wild as Her" singer says hope and perseverance inspired the project. 

 "There are a few virtues that I live my life by. They have guided me in the toughest and darkest of times. One being unwavering hope… believing if the odds are one in a million, you'll be the one," Corey shares. "Another being relentless perseverance… when everyone else quits, you stay the course."

"This album embodies those virtues. We all have our battles to fight. Our people to love and protect. It ain't always easy," he says. "When the going gets tough and you feel like waving the white flag, I hope this record inspires you to raise a black bandana instead."

Black Bandana is available for preorder and presave now. The first preview track, "Never Ready," is also out on digital platforms.

For tickets to Corey's upcoming fall Black Bandana Tour, head to coreykentofficial.com.

